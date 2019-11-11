Euro trades at 4.7627 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76271 US dollar USD 4.31641 Swiss franc CHF 4.33861 British pound GBP 5.5297100 Japanese yen JPY 3.96101 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24801 Russian rouble RUB 0.06751 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74701 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61581 gram of gold XAU 203.46701 SDR XDR 5.9293The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.