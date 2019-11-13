Euro trades at 4.7635 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76351 US dollar USD 4.32511 Swiss franc CHF 4.36821 British pound GBP 5.5596100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97091 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24771 Russian rouble RUB 0.06721 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75041 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61601 gram of gold XAU 203.58241 SDR XDR 5.9387The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.