Euro trades at 4.7667 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76671 US dollar USD 4.32241 Swiss franc CHF 4.36851 British pound GBP 5.5647100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97741 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24671 Russian rouble RUB 0.06771 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75151 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61641 gram of gold XAU 203.62721 SDR XDR 5.9399The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.