Euro trades at 4.7669 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.76691 US dollar USD 4.33431 Swiss franc CHF 4.38321 British pound GBP 5.5740100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98871 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24721 Russian rouble RUB 0.06771 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75091 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61751 gram of gold XAU 204.60511 SDR XDR 5.9503The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.