Euro trades at 4.7716 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77161 US dollar USD 4.30361 Swiss franc CHF 4.38831 British pound GBP 5.5874100 Japanese yen JPY 3.93441 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24891 Russian rouble RUB 0.06911 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72551 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61391 gram of gold XAU 205.43501 SDR XDR 5.9251The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.