Euro trades at 4.7740 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77401 US dollar USD 4.28801 Swiss franc CHF 4.37341 British pound GBP 5.6168100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91501 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24871 Russian rouble RUB 0.06861 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72401 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61171 gram of gold XAU 203.23301 SDR XDR 5.9150The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.