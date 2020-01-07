Euro trades at 4.7750 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77501 US dollar USD 4.27411 Swiss franc CHF 4.39951 British pound GBP 5.6190100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94171 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24851 Russian rouble RUB 0.06911 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71651 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61581 gram of gold XAU 215.12271 SDR XDR 5.9149The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.