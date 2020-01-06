Euro trades at 4.7760 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77601 US dollar USD 4.26581 Swiss franc CHF 4.40331 British pound GBP 5.6145100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94921 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24851 Russian rouble RUB 0.06871 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71511 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61191 gram of gold XAU 216.29171 SDR XDR 5.9069The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.