Euro trades at 4.7765 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77651 US dollar USD 4.33561 Swiss franc CHF 4.34721 British pound GBP 5.5735100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97841 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24951 Russian rouble RUB 0.06771 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75551 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61581 gram of gold XAU 203.21271 SDR XDR 5.9516The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.