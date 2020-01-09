Euro trades at 4.7774 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77741 US dollar USD 4.30011 Swiss franc CHF 4.41601 British pound GBP 5.6063100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92991 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24911 Russian rouble RUB 0.07031 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73151 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62031 gram of gold XAU 214.00051 SDR XDR 5.9329The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries