Euro trades at 4.7776 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77761 US dollar USD 4.29231 Swiss franc CHF 4.41611 British pound GBP 5.6356100 Japanese yen JPY 3.95301 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24861 Russian rouble RUB 0.06931 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72061 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61821 gram of gold XAU 218.24741 SDR XDR 5.9317The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.