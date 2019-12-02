Euro trades at 4.7777 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77771 US dollar USD 4.33781 Swiss franc CHF 4.34001 British pound GBP 5.5965100 Japanese yen JPY 3.95621 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24841 Russian rouble RUB 0.06751 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75471 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61601 gram of gold XAU 203.05181 SDR XDR 5.9530The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.