Euro trades at 4.7787 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77871 US dollar USD 4.31491 Swiss franc CHF 4.37711 British pound GBP 5.6852100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97411 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24801 Russian rouble RUB 0.06781 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74301 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61301 gram of gold XAU 203.20341 SDR XDR 5.9467The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.