Euro trades at 4.7788 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77881 US dollar USD 4.33941 Swiss franc CHF 4.34611 British pound GBP 5.6119100 Japanese yen JPY 3.96451 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24931 Russian rouble RUB 0.06771 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75231 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61701 gram of gold XAU 203.35891 SDR XDR 5.9577The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.