Euro trades at 4.7788 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77881 US dollar USD 4.31051 Swiss franc CHF 4.44851 British pound GBP 5.5968100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91181 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24581 Russian rouble RUB 0.07001 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73031 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62791 gram of gold XAU 216.21651 SDR XDR 5.9444The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.