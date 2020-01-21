Euro trades at 4.7790 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77901 US dollar USD 4.30421 Swiss franc CHF 4.45031 British pound GBP 5.6108100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91371 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24561 Russian rouble RUB 0.06971 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72771 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62361 gram of gold XAU 215.21531 SDR XDR 5.9378The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.