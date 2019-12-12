Euro trades at 4.7791 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77911 US dollar USD 4.29311 Swiss franc CHF 4.37031 British pound GBP 5.6655100 Japanese yen JPY 3.95111 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24871 Russian rouble RUB 0.06801 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74371 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61021 gram of gold XAU 203.57491 SDR XDR 5.9269The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.