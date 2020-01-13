Euro trades at 4.7791 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77911 US dollar USD 4.29931 Swiss franc CHF 4.41921 British pound GBP 5.5821100 Japanese yen JPY 3.91261 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24861 Russian rouble RUB 0.07031 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73371 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62381 gram of gold XAU 214.37551 SDR XDR 5.9325The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.