Euro trades at 4.7792 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77921 US dollar USD 4.29761 Swiss franc CHF 4.44851 British pound GBP 5.6074100 Japanese yen JPY 3.90231 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24541 Russian rouble RUB 0.07001 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62661 gram of gold XAU 215.04761 SDR XDR 5.9354The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.