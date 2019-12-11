Euro trades at 4.7794 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77941 US dollar USD 4.31241 Swiss franc CHF 4.37851 British pound GBP 5.6715100 Japanese yen JPY 3.96831 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24851 Russian rouble RUB 0.06791 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74241 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61261 gram of gold XAU 203.42291 SDR XDR 5.9433The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.