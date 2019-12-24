Euro trades at 4.7794 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77941 US dollar USD 4.31681 Swiss franc CHF 4.39421 British pound GBP 5.5824100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94701 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24941 Russian rouble RUB 0.06961 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72671 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61611 gram of gold XAU 206.94941 SDR XDR 5.9391The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.