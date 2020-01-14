Euro trades at 4.7794 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77941 US dollar USD 4.29281 Swiss franc CHF 4.43091 British pound GBP 5.5717100 Japanese yen JPY 3.90111 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24741 Russian rouble RUB 0.07001 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72871 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62361 gram of gold XAU 213.28261 SDR XDR 5.9266The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.