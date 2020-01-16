Euro trades at 4.7795 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77951 US dollar USD 4.28311 Swiss franc CHF 4.44921 British pound GBP 5.5920100 Japanese yen JPY 3.89381 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24591 Russian rouble RUB 0.06941 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72821 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62261 gram of gold XAU 214.11371 SDR XDR 5.9207The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.