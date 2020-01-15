Euro trades at 4.7798 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.77981 US dollar USD 4.29321 Swiss franc CHF 4.44451 British pound GBP 5.5790100 Japanese yen JPY 3.90681 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24701 Russian rouble RUB 0.06971 new Turkish lira TRY 0.72841 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62341 gram of gold XAU 214.21321 SDR XDR 5.9280The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.