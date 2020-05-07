Euro trades at 4.8242 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.82421 US dollar USD 4.46951 Swiss franc CHF 4.58251 British pound GBP 5.5241100 Japanese yen JPY 4.19701 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25101 Russian rouble RUB 0.06061 new Turkish lira TRY 0.61611 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63031 gram of gold XAU 243.25821 SDR XDR 6.0847The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.