Euro trades at 4.8295 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.82951 US dollar USD 4.46101 Swiss franc CHF 4.59011 British pound GBP 5.5163100 Japanese yen JPY 4.16051 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24981 Russian rouble RUB 0.06051 new Turkish lira TRY 0.63031 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62941 gram of gold XAU 243.93621 SDR XDR 6.0758The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.