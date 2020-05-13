Euro trades at 4.8349 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83491 US dollar USD 4.45781 Swiss franc CHF 4.59391 British pound GBP 5.4873100 Japanese yen JPY 4.16371 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24831 Russian rouble RUB 0.06081 new Turkish lira TRY 0.63801 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62841 gram of gold XAU 243.95791 SDR XDR 6.0730The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.