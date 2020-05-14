Euro trades at 4.8376 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.83761 US dollar USD 4.47431 Swiss franc CHF 4.60041 British pound GBP 5.4709100 Japanese yen JPY 4.18691 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24851 Russian rouble RUB 0.06061 new Turkish lira TRY 0.64211 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63061 gram of gold XAU 247.25921 SDR XDR 6.0871The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.