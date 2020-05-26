Euro trades at 4.8415 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84151 US dollar USD 4.41721 Swiss franc CHF 4.56211 British pound GBP 5.4121100 Japanese yen JPY 4.10211 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25051 Russian rouble RUB 0.06221 new Turkish lira TRY 0.65331 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61931 gram of gold XAU 244.53221 SDR XDR 6.0310The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.