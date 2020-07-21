Euro trades at 4.8417 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84171 US dollar USD 4.23171 Swiss franc CHF 4.50921 British pound GBP 5.3686100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94521 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24801 Russian rouble RUB 0.05971 new Turkish lira TRY 0.61701 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60531 gram of gold XAU 248.09531 SDR XDR 5.8841The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.