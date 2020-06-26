Euro trades at 4.8421 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84211 US dollar USD 4.31411 Swiss franc CHF 4.55151 British pound GBP 5.3454100 Japanese yen JPY 4.03511 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24941 Russian rouble RUB 0.06221 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62921 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60951 gram of gold XAU 244.45821 SDR XDR 5.9452The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.