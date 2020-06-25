Euro trades at 4.8422 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84221 US dollar USD 4.31261 Swiss franc CHF 4.54771 British pound GBP 5.3638100 Japanese yen JPY 4.02291 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24691 Russian rouble RUB 0.06221 new Turkish lira TRY 0.63081 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60931 gram of gold XAU 244.38541 SDR XDR 5.9442The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.