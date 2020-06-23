Euro trades at 4.8428 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84281 US dollar USD 4.29161 Swiss franc CHF 4.53811 British pound GBP 5.3408100 Japanese yen JPY 4.00681 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24941 Russian rouble RUB 0.06241 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62761 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60721 gram of gold XAU 242.38691 SDR XDR 5.9263The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.