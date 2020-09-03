Euro trades at 4.8442 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.84421 US dollar USD 4.09401 Swiss franc CHF 4.49521 British pound GBP 5.4435100 Japanese yen JPY 3.84961 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24571 Russian rouble RUB 0.05441 new Turkish lira TRY 0.55021 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59891 gram of gold XAU 254.60041 SDR XDR 5.7934The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.