Euro trades at 4.8582 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.85821 US dollar USD 4.09721 Swiss franc CHF 4.51321 British pound GBP 5.3220100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92611 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24761 Russian rouble RUB 0.05461 new Turkish lira TRY 0.54121 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60631 gram of gold XAU 257.42451 SDR XDR 5.8068The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.