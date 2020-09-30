Euro trades at 4.8698 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.86981 US dollar USD 4.16171 Swiss franc CHF 4.50431 British pound GBP 5.3406100 Japanese yen JPY 3.93821 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24561 Russian rouble RUB 0.05311 new Turkish lira TRY 0.53511 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61101 gram of gold XAU 252.11231 SDR XDR 5.8568The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.