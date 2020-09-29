Euro trades at 4.8738 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4. 87381 US dollar USD 4.16781 Swiss franc CHF 4.51081 British pound GBP 5.3629100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94741 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24681 Russian rouble RUB 0.05241 new Turkish lira TRY 0.53141 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61131 gram of gold XAU 252.63041 SDR XDR 5.8651The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.