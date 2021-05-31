Euro trades at 4,9198 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.91981 US dollar USD 4.03611 Swiss franc CHF 4.48541 British pound GBP 5.7227100 Japanese yen JPY 3.67991 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22941 Russian rouble RUB 0.05501 new Turkish lira TRY 0.47491 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63361 gram of gold XAU 247.33621 SDR XDR 5.8280The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.