Euro trades at 4.9227 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92271 US dollar USD 4.03811 Swiss franc CHF 4.48721 British pound GBP 5.7264100 Japanese yen JPY 3.67851 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22941 Russian rouble RUB 0.05521 new Turkish lira TRY 0.46721 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63191 gram of gold XAU 245.71491 SDR XDR 5.8286The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.