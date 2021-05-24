Euro trades at 4.9261 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92611 US dollar USD 4.03561 Swiss franc CHF 4.49441 British pound GBP 5.7028100 Japanese yen JPY 3.70661 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22751 Russian rouble RUB 0.05491 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48061 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62781 gram of gold XAU 243.97461 SDR XDR 5.8256The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.