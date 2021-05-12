Euro trades at 4.9263 RON

Bucharest, May 12 /Agerpres/ - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92631 US dollar USD 4.05991 Swiss franc CHF 4.49051 British pound GBP 5.7396100 Japanese yen JPY 3.73301 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22771 Russian rouble RUB 0.05471 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48881 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63031 gram of gold XAU 239.37551 SDR XDR 5.8489The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.