Euro trades at 4.9270 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92701 US dollar USD 4.08271 Swiss franc CHF 4.45861 British pound GBP 5.6704100 Japanese yen JPY 3.74711 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22801 Russian rouble RUB 0.05461 new Turkish lira TRY 0.49841 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62971 gram of gold XAU 231.86071 SDR XDR 5.8576The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.