Euro trades at 4.9274 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92741 US dollar USD 4.16871 Swiss franc CHF 4.53661 British pound GBP 5.7641100 Japanese yen JPY 3.78561 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23161 Russian rouble RUB 0.05631 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48881 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.64471 gram of gold XAU 244.38121 SDR XDR 5.9356The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.