Euro trades at 4.9411 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94111 US dollar USD 4.62351 Swiss franc CHF 4.81521 British pound GBP 5.7991100 Japanese yen JPY 3.56331 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24231 Russian rouble RUB 0.07411 new Turkish lira TRY 0.28071 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69291 gram of gold XAU 275.63251 SDR XDR 6.2315The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.