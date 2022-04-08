Euro trades at 4.9419 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94191 US dollar USD 4.54551 Swiss franc CHF 4.86001 British pound GBP 5.9298100 Japanese yen JPY 3.66341 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24701 Russian rouble RUB 0.05741 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30811 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.71441 gram of gold XAU 282.35431 SDR XDR 6.2314The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.