Euro trades at 4.9426 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94261 US dollar USD 4.53781 Swiss franc CHF 4.86171 British pound GBP 5.9371100 Japanese yen JPY 3.66811 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24681 Russian rouble RUB 0.05741 new Turkish lira TRY 0.30771 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.71311 gram of gold XAU 281.22791 SDR XDR 6.2271The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.