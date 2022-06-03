Euro trades at 4.9427 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94271 US dollar USD 4.59961 Swiss franc CHF 4.79251 British pound GBP 5.7813100 Japanese yen JPY 3.53571 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24281 Russian rouble RUB 0.07341 new Turkish lira TRY 0.27871 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69061 gram of gold XAU 275.78131 SDR XDR 6.2109The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES