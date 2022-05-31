Euro trades at 4.9430 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94301 US dollar USD 4.60371 Swiss franc CHF 4.80161 British pound GBP 5.8057100 Japanese yen JPY 3.59961 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24061 Russian rouble RUB 0.07291 new Turkish lira TRY 0.28021 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.69151 gram of gold XAU 273.84011 SDR XDR 6.2243The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.