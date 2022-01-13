Euro trades at 4.9435 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4,94351 US dollar USD 4,31311 Swiss franc CHF 4,72411 British pound GBP 5,9267100 Japanese yen JPY 3,76491 Moldovan leu MDL 0,24181 Russian rouble RUB 0,05781 new Turkish lira TRY 0,31711 Chinese renminbi CNY 0,67811 gram of gold XAU 252,74031 SDR XDR 6,0715The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries, Agerpres reports.