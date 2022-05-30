Euro trades at 4.9438 RON

The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.94381 US dollar USD 4.59121 Swiss franc CHF 4.79581 British pound GBP 5.8074100 Japanese yen JPY 3.60761 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24241 Russian rouble RUB 0.07201 new Turkish lira TRY 0.28041 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.68911 gram of gold XAU 274.19841 SDR XDR 6.2157The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.